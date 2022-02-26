Advertisement

Henry Vilas Zoo to celebrate International Polar Bear Day

Henry Vilas Zoo will celebrate International Polar Bear Day on Sunday, Feb. 27.(tcw-wave)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Henry Vilas Zoo will celebrate International Polar Bear Day on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The zoo’s celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Activities will include a zoo keeper polar bear training demonstration, a harbor seal training, story time and more.

“Polar Bear Day is always one of our most popular Conservation Awareness Days,” Education Curator Jess Thompson said. “This will be the first time guests are able to explore our Tundra Buggy since the pandemic began, which we are really excited about. Conservation awareness days are an opportunity for kids of all ages to learn firsthand about endangered species here at the zoo and learn about the challenges they face in the wild.”

Henry Vilas Zoo is working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Polar Bear Special Survival Plan, which oversees the population management of polar bears within AZA institutions and works to enhance the conservation of polar bears in the wild. Polar bear populations are declining as arctic ice shelves shrink and they have fewer places to hunt.

“Our main goal is to promote conservation and tell our guests what they can do to help polar bears in the wild,” lead polar bear keeper Kristin Myers said. “By teaching people about the impacts of climate change, we can directly influence what happens to polar bears in the wild.”

Events will be happening at the zoo until 3 p.m. For a full list of activities, visit the Henry Vilas Zoo website.

