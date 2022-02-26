Madison’s Shamrock Shuffle back in person for 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County’s (BGCDC) is hosting their annual Madison Shamrock Shuffle, with both an in-person and virtual option available to attendees.

The race, which offers participants a chance to partake in the timed 5k/10k runs or the 5k walk, will be held on the 600 block of State Street on March 12 at 8 a.m.. From there, participants will proceed through the UW Campus and will end their walk or run back on State Street for a celebration.

Michael Johnson, President and CEO of BGCDC said, “We are excited that this great tradition continues, and we can keep raising funds that are so crucial to the continuation and expansion of our programs for youth in our community.”

The shuffle raises money to support BGCDC programs such as Career Launch and TOPS (Teens of Promise). Career Launch helps youths to set job goals and find information about future careers, whereas TOPS helps college students in the AVID/TOPS program.

The first 1,000 racers will receive a Shamrock Shuffle Race shirt, a gold medal, and two free beers from participating bar locations. The BGCDC encourages event attendees and racers alike to dress in their most festive St. Patrick’s Day attire for the event.

Those interested in participating at the race can sign up on the BGCDC’s website here bit.ly/shamrockshuffle2022.

If you would rather volunteer for the event, you can sign up on the volunteer website at bit.ly/shamrockvolunteer.

