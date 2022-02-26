Wisconsin prisons to allow in-person visits again

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prisons will allow in-person visits again beginning next week as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

Department of Corrections officials said Friday that they will reopen their facilities to visitors starting Tuesday. The prison system initially closed its doors to visitors in March 2020 as the pandemic was taking hold. The DOC reopened to visits in July 2021 but closed them down again this past December amid the omicron surge.

DOC Secretary Kevin Carr thanked loved ones of inmates for their understanding as the COVID-19 pandemic has gone on.

“Family connection during incarceration has shown to have a positive impact on success upon return to the community, and in-person visitation is one way of maintaining that connection,” Carr said.

Department officials said that as of Thursday there were 77 active COVID-19 infections among prisoners, and 22 employees with active cases across the department.

They added that 83% of inmates have completed their initial round of vaccinations and nearly 70% have received a booster shot.

In-person visits for professionals and attorneys will also resume on March 1, the DOC noted. All volunteers and contractors will be able to access facilities, plus programming will be able to be facilitated. Medical visits that are conducted off-site will no longer need to be subject to a case-by-case basis.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.