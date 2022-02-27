Advertisement

Beloit man wanted in attempted homicide arrested

(Beloit Police Dept.)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect wanted in connection with a Beloit shooting that sent one man to the hospital was arrested Friday, Beloit Police said.

Markis D. Crenshaw, 33, of Beloit, was taken into custody for 1st degree reckless injury, felon in possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping and probation violation.

The non-fatal shooting took place on Feb. 10 at 2:35 a.m. on the 500 block of 8th street, four blocks from the state border. A victim was later found at an area hospital receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

According to Beloit PD, Crenshaw was developed as a suspect with the help of community support.

Markis D. Crenshaw, 33, of Beloit was taken into custody Friday for 1st degree reckless injury, felon in possession of a...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Saturday, February 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Monday & Tuesday are NBC15 First Alert Days due to accumulating snow & ice.
ALERT DAY: Freezing Rain/Sleet Mix Moves in this Evening

Latest News

KEVIN OLSON
Legendary Wisconsin auto racer honored with final victory lap
A WISCONSIN AUTO RACING LEGEND WAS HONORED TODAY.
Olson funeral
Ukraine supporters rally at Wisconsin Capitol
Ukraine supporters rally at Wisconsin Capitol
Ukraine supporters rally at Wisconsin Capitol
Ukraine supporters rally at Wisconsin Capitol
Janesville 12-unit apartment fire displaces 18