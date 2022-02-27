Beloit man wanted in attempted homicide arrested

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect wanted in connection with a Beloit shooting that sent one man to the hospital was arrested Friday, Beloit Police said.

Markis D. Crenshaw, 33, of Beloit, was taken into custody for 1st degree reckless injury, felon in possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping and probation violation.

The non-fatal shooting took place on Feb. 10 at 2:35 a.m. on the 500 block of 8th street, four blocks from the state border. A victim was later found at an area hospital receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

According to Beloit PD, Crenshaw was developed as a suspect with the help of community support.

