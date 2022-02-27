Eleven middle school, high school teams participate in Wisconsin KidWind Challenge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eleven teams comprised of middle and high school students participated in the Wisconsin KidWind Challenge Saturday in hopes of the opportunity to compete in the 2022 National Challenge.

According to the Wisconsin Energy Institute (WEI), the teams, consisting of students from across Wisconsin and northern Illinois, had the chance to discover wind energy technology; design, build and test a wind turbine; and compete with their peers in a supportive environment.

Each team participated in a wind turbine performance test, gave presentations in front of a panel of expert judges, competed in instant challenges that tested teamwork and hands-on thinking, and attended career talks by representatives of the clean energy industry.

The top performing teams from each division will be invited to participate in the 2022 National KidWind Challenge which will be held in San Antonio, Texas in May, WEI said.

