Hotel clerk robbed at knife point

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a man on the run following an armed robbery in Madison.

Just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning Dane County deputies we called to the Quality Inn in where the hotel clerk says a man threatened him with a knife.

The suspect is described as a black male about 6 feet tall with a slim build (about 160 lbs.) wearing a white sweatshirt, black jeans and no shoes. He fled the hotel on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

If anyone has information related to this incident they are asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900. Tipsters can remain anonymous

