Janesville 12-unit apartment fire displaces 18

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville building fire displaced 18 people and caused approximately $30,000 in damage Saturday evening.

According to the Janesville Fire Department (JFD), fire and police units were dispatched at around 6:17 p.m. to Laramie Lane for a 12-unit apartment building fire.

Once on scene, crews saw fire and smoke on the second floor, and occupants evacuating. The fire was isolated to the second floor hallway and put out by first arriving units, JFD said.

The 18 tenants displaced by the fire are being assisted by Red Cross. The remaining tenants were staying with family or friends.

Investigation revealed the fire was started by an electrical issues in the second floor hallway. JFD estimated the fire caused $25,000 in property damage and $5,000 in content damage.

