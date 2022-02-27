Advertisement

No. 13 Wisconsin edges Rutgers 66-61, takes Big Ten lead

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) drives past Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy during the first half...
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) drives past Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and No. 13 Wisconsin took over sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference with a 66-61 victory over Rutgers.

Brad Davison added 14 points, Chucky Hepburn had 13 and Tyler Wahl had 11 as the Badgers opened a game lead in the conference over No. 4 Purdue, which lost to Michigan State earlier in the day.

Wisconsin will play at Purdue on Tuesday.

Geo Baker had 16 of his 19 points in the second half to lead Rutgers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Monday & Tuesday are NBC15 First Alert Days due to accumulating snow & ice.
ALERT DAY: Freezing Rain/Sleet Mix Moves in this Evening

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo saves a ball from going out of bounds during the first...
Close East race adds to Bucks’ urgency coming out of break
Playoff football at Lambeau Field. Jan. 22, 2022.
Green Bay Packers stock sale ends Friday
Jeff Yasick, winner of Packers FAN Hall of Fame.
Dane Co. man chosen for induction into Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame
FILE -Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a press conference at the...
Packers GM: ‘We’ll know here shortly’ on Rodgers’ decision