This Week: Turning Mild; Next weekend looking Messy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures ran a few degrees warmer Sunday afternoon - into the upper 30s under plenty of sunshine! Clouds are around tonight as a frontal system passes through the Midwest. NW winds take lows down into the upper teens and lower 20s tonight.

Winds turn out of the SE throughout Monday - bringing back another mild afternoon. Highs are expected to climb into the lower 40s near Madison. Warmer temperatures are likely near the State Line.

Since Wisconsin stays under NW flow aloft - we’re looking at occasional chances of flurries for the state. Most of these flurries will impact central Wisconsin - North of I-90. That said, a brief flurry can’t be ruled out over southern Wisconsin late Monday night into early Tuesday. We’re also watching for another brief flurry on Wednesday.

Next weekend is shaping up to be quite unlike what we’ve seen in the last couple of days. Low-pressure comes in from the SW - driving an initial wintry mix into the region Friday night. Warmer air wraps up into the system - switching precipitation over to rain by Saturday. Models differ on exact timing and position of the low, but expect a wet weekend ahead. We’ll keep an eye on it!

