Town of Burke residential fire causes estimated $175K in damage

TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple crews responded to the Town of Burke for a significant residential fire Saturday night.

According to Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, at around 9:20 p.m., crews were dispatched to Rebel Drive for report of a single family residential fire.

A command unit and Station Two Engine first arrived on scene and reported heavy smoke from two sides and roof of the structure. They also noted an active fire covering the entire back deck, also involving the home itself.

After an unconfirmed report of potential victims trapped in the basement and several animals unaccounted for, additional units consisting of three engines, two ladders, a squad, three chief officers and multiple water tenders were called to the scene.

Hose lines were advanced around the building and through the main garage door, the report said. The fire on the deck and exterior of the building was knocked-down within 10 minutes. A porta tank and additional hose was then used for interior fire control.

Within 30 minutes, an interior search and rescue was conducted and firefighters aggressively knocked down the fire.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue said no civilians or public safety injuries were reported during the incident. The building homeowner and animals are being sheltered by family.

Initial damage reports to the structure are approximately $150,000, and about $25,000 for the building’s contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.