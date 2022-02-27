Ukraine supporters rally at Wisconsin Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Russians living in Wisconsin went against their country’s leadership to stand in solidarity with Ukraine at a support rally on Saturday.

Russian UW Madison PhD Candidate Anton Shirikov does not agree with President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

”Many Russians stand with Ukraine and many Russians want this war to stop,” Shirikov said. “They want Putin to fail and I’m one of them.”

Rally organizer Ruslana Westerlund was born in Ukraine and said she appreciated seeing Russian solidarity in Madison. Westerlund moved to the United States in 1995, but her father and extended family still live in Ukraine.

”Today was actually the first day I was feeling like I can talk about it without crying,” Westerlund said. “It’s denial, despair and anger. They take turns or all three happen at once and now hope is beginning to creep up a little bit into that despair.”

She and Shirikov hope world leaders take notice of the rallies happening throughout the U.S.

”I think it’s important to increase international pressure on Russia right now, Harsh sanctions [and send] military help to Ukraine,” Shirikov said. “Anything that the world can do that would be appreciated by Ukraine and by Russians who are against it.”

He and Westerlund said all that they can do in Wisconsin is share each other’s stories and stand together. They also shared admiration for people protesting in Russia because that action could get them arrested.

