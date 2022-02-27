Advertisement

Unlike COVID-19, traffic deaths show no sign of slowing down

(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The start of a new year has not shown an improvement to the rash of traffic deaths in Wisconsin since the start of the COVID pandemic.

Preliminary state data shows that as of Feb. 20, 65 people had died in crashes, compared to 54 deaths at the same time in 2021. Last year’s total of 601 traffic deaths was tied for the state’s highest yearly death toll in 14 years.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the issue of reckless driving has gotten the most attention in Milwaukee, which saw a dramatic increase in deaths in 2020 and a high total in 2021.

Experts say serious injury crashes and collisions with pedestrians are also up in some places.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Monday & Tuesday are NBC15 First Alert Days due to accumulating snow & ice.
ALERT DAY: Freezing Rain/Sleet Mix Moves in this Evening

Latest News

Badger Women's Basketball Head Coach Marisa Moseley during Wisconsin and Minnesota's game on...
Badger women’s basketball earns 11th seed in Big Ten Tournament
Madison woman gets Ukraine updates via friend from online running group
Avid runner and skier shares updates from Ukraine with Madison friend in a unique way
1 killed, 2 critically injured in Milwaukee shooting
Man accused of killing wife wants confession thrown out
Wisconsin union members rally over USPS vehicle contract