Wisconsin Beef Council: Spice up your soup with these cozy recipes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On a chilly winter day, soup is one of the best ways to warm up. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council shares some cozy and comforting recipes.

If you like tortilla soup, you must try this beef version. Spicy tomato broth, cripsy tortillas, and a heaping portion of tender Brisket are sure to satisfy your craving for this favorite.

INGREDIENTS

1 beef Brisket Flat Half (2-1/2 to 3 1/2 pounds)

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups chopped onions

2 tablespoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons minced garlic

3 cans (14 to 14.5 ounces) unsalted beef broth

1 jar (16 ounces) Herdez® Casera Salsa

1 can (14.5 ounces) no-salt-added diced tomatoes

2 cups frozen corn

2 tablespoons hot pepper sauce

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Crunchy Tortilla Strips (recipe follows)

Garnish:

16 springs fresh cilantro

1 ripe avocado, thinly sliced

1/2 cup finely shredded reduced-fat Cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS

Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Place beef Brisket in stockpot; brown evenly. Remove brisket from stockpot; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Add onions, cumin and garlic to stock pot; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until onions are crisp-tender. Return brisket, fat-side up, to stockpot. Add broth, Herdez® Casera Salsa and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2-1/2 to 3 hours or until brisket is fork tender. To prepare the Crunchy Tortilla Strips, cut 2 corn tortillas in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch-wide strips. Place strips in single layer on baking sheet. Spray tortillas strips lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Bake 4 to 8 minutes at 400°F or until crisp. Set aside to cool. Remove brisket. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Trim fat from brisket. Cut into 4 to 6 pieces; shred with 2 forks. Return beef to stockpot. Add corn and pepper sauce; cook 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in chopped cilantro. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Ladle soup into bowls. Garnish each serving with tortilla strips, cilantro sprigs, avocado and cheese, as desired.

INGREDIENTS

1 pound lean Ground Beef

1 medium onion, chopped

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

2-3 cloves minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

4 cups beef stock

1 jar (24 oz) spaghetti sauce

1 can (15 oz) tomato sauce

2 cups uncooked pasta

4 oz cream cheese

Fresh basil, optional

Parmesan cheese, optional

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat large nonstick stock pot over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, if needed. Add Italian seasoning, garlic, salt and pepper, to taste.

2. Add beef stock, spaghetti sauce, tomato sauce and pasta to pot and let simmer for approximately 10-12 minutes or until pasta is al dente.

3. Add cream cheese and mix well. Continue simmering until pasta is tender and soup is thickened to your liking. Garnish with fresh basil and parmesan cheese.

