Advertisement

2 Madison schools evacuated after bomb threat; all clear given

Students evacuated from two Madison schools returned to class early Monday after a bomb threat forced them to evacuate.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students evacuated from two Madison schools returned to class early Monday after a bomb threat forced them to evacuate.

Both schools were evacuated shortly before 11 a.m. when the district learned of what was described as a “detailed bomb threat,” the Madison Metropolitan School District reported in a statement.

In an updated incident report from the Madison Police Department, it stated officers are now working to determine where the threat originated from. A man called Dane County dispatchers around 10:45 a.m. claiming that he placed multiple bombs near Vel Phillips Memorial High School.

Memorial High students were evacuated to West Towne Mall, while Jefferson Middle School students were taken to John Muir Elementary, the district explained, and MPD assisted with the evacuations. MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds confirmed all students were safe and sound.

“We are very proud of all our scholars who did an excellent job following safety procedures making this unexpected transition as smooth as it could be,” LeMonds wrote in the district’s update.

The Madison Police Dept. gave the all-clear around 1:20 p.m. after its officers and K-9 units swept both Madison Memorial High School and Jefferson Middle School searching for any suspicious items. Officers said nothing suspicious was found at the high schools.

Gammon Road at Mineral Point was blocked for a few hours while officers responded to the scene, MPD added.

This story is developing. NBC15 News will provide updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
The UN estimates more than 100,000 people have left their homes already and many will try to...
Here’s how to donate credibly to Ukraine relief organizations
Monday & Tuesday are NBC15 First Alert Days due to accumulating snow & ice.
ALERT DAY: Freezing Rain/Sleet Mix Moves in this Evening

Latest News

2 Madison schools evacuated after bomb threat; all clear given
2 Madison schools evacuated after bomb threat; all clear given
South central Wisconsin schools lift mask requirements on buses
NBC15 Diaper Drive receives overwhelming response in second year
NBC15 Diaper Drive receives overwhelming response in second year
NBC15 Diaper Drive receives overwhelming response in second year