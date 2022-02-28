2 Madison schools evacuated after bomb threat; all clear given

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students evacuated from two Madison schools returned to class early Monday after a bomb threat forced them to evacuate.

Both schools were evacuated shortly before 11 a.m. when the district learned of what was described as a “detailed bomb threat,” the Madison Metropolitan School District reported in a statement.

In an updated incident report from the Madison Police Department, it stated officers are now working to determine where the threat originated from. A man called Dane County dispatchers around 10:45 a.m. claiming that he placed multiple bombs near Vel Phillips Memorial High School.

Memorial High students were evacuated to West Towne Mall, while Jefferson Middle School students were taken to John Muir Elementary, the district explained, and MPD assisted with the evacuations. MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds confirmed all students were safe and sound.

“We are very proud of all our scholars who did an excellent job following safety procedures making this unexpected transition as smooth as it could be,” LeMonds wrote in the district’s update.

The Madison Police Dept. gave the all-clear around 1:20 p.m. after its officers and K-9 units swept both Madison Memorial High School and Jefferson Middle School searching for any suspicious items. Officers said nothing suspicious was found at the high schools.

#UPDATE: The bomb-sniffing dogs are almost done clearing the scene. So far nothing suspicious has been located. — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) February 28, 2022

Gammon Road at Mineral Point was blocked for a few hours while officers responded to the scene, MPD added.

