Anti-abortion groups question grants by Wisconsin governor

FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly...
FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)(andy manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin are questioning whether Gov. Tony Evers legally awarded about $2.4 million in federal stimulus money to Planned Parenthood.

The groups claim the move violated a state law prohibiting the funding of abortions.

The groups, represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, also said in a letter to Evers on Monday that the grant programs appeared to be unlawfully created and unlawfully administered.

The letter seeks more information from Evers, a Democrat, about how the legality of creating two grant programs without approval from the Republican-controlled Legislature and awarding the grants to Planned Parenthood. Evers’ spokeswoman had no immediate comment.

