Avid runner and skier shares updates from Ukraine with Madison friend in a unique way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An online Facebook group for 50-year-old runners and older doubles as a space for a Ukrainian man to update his friends around the world.

NBC 15 spoke with Mykola, a nickname used for his protection, about his connection with Madison woman and runner Kim Varian.

When the latest conflicts between Russia and Ukraine ramped up he started using their Facebook page as a platform to share updates about his situation.

The two only communicated via Facebook Messenger until they participated in a video conference call on Sunday.

“I’m taking a picture of you just a moment,” Mykola said. “I have a screenshot!”

He said human connection and humor help him get through the moments of panic.

Mykola shared that his area has not experienced any bombs or war tanks yet, but the sirens have gone off. When that happened he went to the nearest bomb shelter.

“Time spent in bomb shelters helps to create beautiful relationships with new people,” he said. “You feel like family.”

Mykola said his online running group resembles a global family.

Varian was shocked by his positive spirit.

”Oh my gosh this guy is in the Ukraine?” Varian said. “All of this stuff is happening around him and he is smiling and it just made everything really real for me. He’s in the middle of a war and he messages me the night before my surgery to make sure I’m okay. You’re a good person my friend.”

Varian’s time recovering from hip surgery is spent checking in on her Ukrainian friend.

”I think we get lost in the politics, gas prices and minerals and things like that but it’s people,” she said. " Real people are suffering over there and just trying to get by.”

Mykola said runners in the group offered him places to stay in Germany, Boston and California.

”This is just ordinary people offering help,” he said. “It’s something which makes us believe that this world becomes a better place day by day and in a hard situation mankind is united as never before.”

He has to stay in Ukraine to take care of his father who cannot travel.

”My biggest hope under current circumstances is that this all will end and Ukraine will have free choice of our future,” he said.

Mykola’s wife lives in a different city to take care of her mother.

His adult son fled the capital city of Kyiv and now lives in a safer town.

Mykola said he sometimes hears explosions when he calls friends in Kyiv.

