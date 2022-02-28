Badger women’s basketball earns 11th seed in Big Ten Tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Coming off a 63-63 win over Purdue on Sunday to close out the regular season, Wisconsin women’s basketball is the No. 11 seed headed into the Big Ten Tournament next week in Indianapolis.

BADGERS TAKE DOWN THE BOILERMAKERS🤩 pic.twitter.com/vndWRc7lx1 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) February 27, 2022

In Head Coach Marisa Moseley’s first season, the Badgers finished the regular season with a conference record of 5-13, the most conference wins the Badgers have had in a season since 2015.

The Badgers will face No. 14 seed Illinois on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. CT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis live on the Big Ten Network.

#Badger WBB is the 11 seed heading into the Big Ten tournament and faces No. 14-seed Illinois on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) February 28, 2022

Wisconsin is 1-1 against Illinois this season, falling in Champaign, 68-47, on Jan. 9 but beat Illinois 70-62, on Feb. 6 in Madison.

All-session and single-session tickets for the 2022 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament are on sale at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office and Ticketmaster.com. Single-session ticket prices vary from $8 to $16 depending on the session, while all-session tickets are available for $75.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.