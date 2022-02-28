Advertisement

Beloit removes mask requirement inside city buildings for the public

mask-wearing
mask-wearing(Pexels)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit announced Monday that members of the public will no longer be required to wear masks inside city facilities. The order goes into effect Tuesday.

Those who rent city facilities for private use will not be required to wear masks. The City noted that there is an exception- employees and contractors will still be required to wear masks inside.

“The City of Beloit wants to ensure there are no unintended consequences in our community prior to further changing our workplace safety policies,” the City stated.

Officials decide to implement the change after updates to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance.

The City of Beloit added that any future changes to their COVID-19 precautions will be addressed in the coming weeks.

