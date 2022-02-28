Advertisement

City of Madison recognized for commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The City of Madison will partner with the U.S. Department of Energy to share solutions and strategies for decarbonization.
(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Federal officials recognized the City of Madison’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its facilities Monday as it enters a challenge to share its solutions with them.

The City of Madison has the goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its facilities by at least 50% within 10 years and to work with the U.S. Department of Energy on creating strategies on how to do so.

In order to reach this goal, Madison officials explained that they will work to make buildings more energy efficient, engage in electrification in buildings and transportation, and increase the number of solar energy projects.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the city was proud to partner with the DOE, noting it is one of 80 organizations across the country that are stepping up to the plate as part of the Better Climate Challenge.

“We look forward to sharing our decarbonization progress and strategies to help others build on our success,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Collaborations like the Better Climate Challenge are critical for creating effective, scalable climate solutions.”

The Better Climate Challenge allows the DOE and its partners to make buildings more energy efficient, which reduces bills, creates jobs and reduces emissions.

James Madison Memorial High School in Madison (MMSD)
South central Wisconsin schools lift mask requirements on buses
