Advertisement

Construction work coming on interstate outside DeForest

Source: Raycom Media
Source: Raycom Media(Raycom Media)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers taking the interstate between Madison and Portage can expect to see delays for the next couple of weeks, the state Dept. of Transportation cautioned.

Highway crews will be working both directions of travel along I-39/90/94, between exit 126, near DeForest and the State Hwy. interchange, outside of Arlington, causing lane closures at various times along the route.

WisDOT explains they plan on conducting highway scans ahead of construction work along that stretch next summer. All work operations will be dependent upon the winter weather and are subject to change.

Transportation officials urge drivers to be alert for work crews and equipment during this period and warn them to allow extra time to get to their destination if they are headed that way. More travel information can be found on its 511 website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
The UN estimates more than 100,000 people have left their homes already and many will try to...
Here’s how to donate credibly to Ukraine relief organizations
Monday & Tuesday are NBC15 First Alert Days due to accumulating snow & ice.
ALERT DAY: Freezing Rain/Sleet Mix Moves in this Evening

Latest News

Sign outside Suring schools
Suring Superintendent criminally charged after student searches
Live music venue owners are thrilled to bring back performances when the Dane County mask...
Madison music venue, restaurant owners excited about COVID-19 restrictions lifting
Madison music venue, restaurant owners excited about COVID-19 restrictions lifting
Madison music venue, restaurant owners excited about COVID-19 restrictions lifting
Residents call on Verona leaders to enforce city ordinance after business owner buys home to...
Residents call on Verona leaders to enforce city ordinance after business owner buys home to house employees
MPD warns of phone fraud scam of caller claiming to be law enforcement