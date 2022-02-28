Construction work coming on interstate outside DeForest

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers taking the interstate between Madison and Portage can expect to see delays for the next couple of weeks, the state Dept. of Transportation cautioned.

Highway crews will be working both directions of travel along I-39/90/94, between exit 126, near DeForest and the State Hwy. interchange, outside of Arlington, causing lane closures at various times along the route.

WisDOT explains they plan on conducting highway scans ahead of construction work along that stretch next summer. All work operations will be dependent upon the winter weather and are subject to change.

Transportation officials urge drivers to be alert for work crews and equipment during this period and warn them to allow extra time to get to their destination if they are headed that way. More travel information can be found on its 511 website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.