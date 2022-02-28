Door County Candle Company creates Ukraine Candle to support war torn country

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Door County business owner with ties to Ukraine is doing what she can to help people in the war torn country. And the reception she’s received, is more than she could have ever imagined.

There are extra sets of hands pouring candles at Door County Candle Company, north of Sturgeon Bay. And they’re still having a hard time keeping up with orders for the shop’s newest creation.

“Her goal initially was to just sell 300 candles to raise awareness, but we are well over 3,000 as of this morning,” says Natalie Gorchynsky, mother of the shop’s owner.

The yellow and blue, vanilla scented candles, are representative of owner, Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani’s, Ukrainian heritage.

“I’m 100% Ukrainian. It was my first language,” says Gorchynsky Trapani. “I learned it before I learned English. My grandparents, both are from Ukraine. Went to Ukrainian school growing up. Grew up with a lot of Ukrainian traditions and everything. We still have family there, my mom’s side that we’ve been communicating with, so just very proud of where I come from.”

As you can imagine, with family in Ukraine, the Russian invasion is very personal for Gorchynsky. The Ukraine Candle, which went on sale in the store this weekend and online, is how she is showing support from afar.

“It started out with just feeling so helpless and we’re like we need to do something, we need to raise awareness, we need to do something. I’m committed to finding something to do and we decided to do a Ukraine candle,” added Gorchynsky.

One hundred percent of the proceeds, from the sale of the candle are going to “Rozom for Ukraine.” According to Gorchynsky, “They give all the donations to a bunch of really great projects. One is an emergency response fund and they give that money on, in Ukraine.”

The success of the candle sale has been a bit overwhelming. The online orders crashed the website and the shelves are out of stock. But reinforcements are here and more are on the way.

Gorchynsky’s dad, George Gorchynsky, says, “People are calling in, people we don’t know - I’ve got some time, can I come in and help. You can see, we’ve got bunches and bunches of candles.”

A way for so many to help bring light to such a dark time a world away. “Slava Ukraini,” says Gorchynsky, which translates too, Glory to Ukraine.

