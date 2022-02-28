Advertisement

GOP-ordered investigation into Wisconsin election coming out

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The report of a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin won by President Joe Biden is expected to be made public on Tuesday.

A spokesman for lead investigator Michael Gableman told WLUK-TV that the report is being turned over to Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the morning before being made public in the afternoon.

Gableman, his spokesman and Vos have not returned messages seeking comment.

Gableman is scheduled to testify Tuesday before the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee, a panel that has hosted several election conspiracy theorists in recent weeks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
The UN estimates more than 100,000 people have left their homes already and many will try to...
Here’s how to donate credibly to Ukraine relief organizations
Monday & Tuesday are NBC15 First Alert Days due to accumulating snow & ice.
ALERT DAY: Freezing Rain/Sleet Mix Moves in this Evening

Latest News

FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly...
Anti-abortion groups question grants by Wisconsin governor
Flag half staff
Flags to fly at half-staff for former state Rep. Daniel LeMahieu
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House after...
President Biden, First Lady coming to Wisconsin right after State of the Union
Assembly OKs mandatory jail time for shoplifters