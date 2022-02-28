Advertisement

Illinois COVID-19 mask mandate ending for most indoor spaces

(WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The need for face coverings in most indoor spaces in Illinois was ending as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifted the mandate for masks to slow the spread of the deadly virus starting Monday as the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations fall.

The Democratic governor intended that the requirement remain in effect for schools, where students and staff are more closely congregated, but other government action has invalidated that order.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said last week the city would also lift its mask mandate Monday. Some schools, including the nation’s third-largest district in Chicago, will continue requiring face coverings.

