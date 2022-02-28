Advertisement

Illinois man seriously hurt in Dodge Co. snowmobile wreck

A snowmobile rider needed to be flown to a Milwaukee hospital after a wreck in Dodge Co., on...
A snowmobile rider needed to be flown to a Milwaukee hospital after a wreck in Dodge Co., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF KENILWORTH, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man was seriously injured overnight when his snowmobile crashed on a Dodge Co. lake, throwing him into the backyard of a nearby home, the Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Kenilworth, Ill., man was heading south on the Sinissippi Lake when his vehicle struck an embankment, ejecting him from the vehicle. The 42-year-old man ended up in the yard of a Village of Hutisford home.

Authorities estimate the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found the man had suffered serious injuries that required him to be flown by Flight for Life to a Milwaukee hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources. The name of the snowmobile rider was not released.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
The UN estimates more than 100,000 people have left their homes already and many will try to...
Here’s how to donate credibly to Ukraine relief organizations
Monday & Tuesday are NBC15 First Alert Days due to accumulating snow & ice.
ALERT DAY: Freezing Rain/Sleet Mix Moves in this Evening

Latest News

Sign outside Suring schools
Suring Superintendent criminally charged after student searches
Live music venue owners are thrilled to bring back performances when the Dane County mask...
Madison music venue, restaurant owners excited about COVID-19 restrictions lifting
Madison music venue, restaurant owners excited about COVID-19 restrictions lifting
Madison music venue, restaurant owners excited about COVID-19 restrictions lifting
Residents call on Verona leaders to enforce city ordinance after business owner buys home to...
Residents call on Verona leaders to enforce city ordinance after business owner buys home to house employees
MPD warns of phone fraud scam of caller claiming to be law enforcement