Illinois man seriously hurt in Dodge Co. snowmobile wreck

VILLAGE OF KENILWORTH, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man was seriously injured overnight when his snowmobile crashed on a Dodge Co. lake, throwing him into the backyard of a nearby home, the Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Kenilworth, Ill., man was heading south on the Sinissippi Lake when his vehicle struck an embankment, ejecting him from the vehicle. The 42-year-old man ended up in the yard of a Village of Hutisford home.

Authorities estimate the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found the man had suffered serious injuries that required him to be flown by Flight for Life to a Milwaukee hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources. The name of the snowmobile rider was not released.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.