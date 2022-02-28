In-car argument blamed for large fight on Columbia Co. road

TOWN OF LEWISTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Milwaukee teens were arrested and a third one was cited after a fight involving up to a half-dozen people erupted Sunday evening on a Columbia Co. highway, the local Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to a post by the agency, a passerby called 911 after witnessing five or six people arguing and involved in a physical fight along Hwy. 16, in the Town of Lewiston. When sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after 5:30 p.m., they found only two adults remained.

Deputies were told four other individuals had been picked up by a different passing vehicle from the one who reported the incident. As they investigated, the deputies determined the two people left behind and the four who caught a ride were all traveling in the same vehicle when an argument broke out.

At some point during the argument, the dispute turned physical and one of the six pulled out a handgun. A Columbia Co. deputy tracked down the four people who had left the scene in the Town of Caledonia and investigators found a loaded 9mm handgun.

Two of the teens were arrested and taken to the Columbia Co. jail, the Sheriff’s Office said. One was listed a 17-year-old female who was accused of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, while the other, a 15-year-old male, was booked on counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, and disorderly conduct while armed with a dangerous weapon.

Additionally, a 16-year-old boy from Milwaukee had a count of possession of THC referred to juvenile authorities, the Sheriff’s Office added. None of the teens’ names were released.

On February 27, 2022 at approximately 5:39 PM, Columbia County Dispatch received a 911 call of a physical fight... Posted by Columbia County Sheriff's Office WI on Monday, February 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.