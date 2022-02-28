Advertisement

Janesville fire damages five garbage trucks

One of the five garbage trucks damaged in an overnight fire in Janesville, on Feb. 28, 2022.
One of the five garbage trucks damaged in an overnight fire in Janesville, on Feb. 28, 2022.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight fire in Janesville damaged five GFL Environmental, Inc., garbage trucks and caused more than a half-million dollars in damage, according to the fire department.

More than two dozen firefighters responded to the scene, at 304 Sunny Lane, early Monday morning, its report stated. The first ones to arrive at the structure, around 1:15 a.m., reported seeing one of the garbage trucks already engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to knock down the blaze and keep it contained to the building’s garage, the fire department reported. However, the fire had reached five of the garbage trucks before the flames were completely under control.

Firefighters remained at the scene for approximately three hours.

As of Monday morning, investigators had not determined the cause, although they did estimate the fire caused approximately $650,000 in damage, mostly to the contents of the building, including the garbage trucks.

Eleven units in all were called to help battle the fire, with firefighters from the Town of Beloit, the Town of Turtle, and the City of Beloit arriving to assist.

