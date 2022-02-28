Madison gas prices rose faster than national average last week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The price of gas in Madison jumped even more than the national average over the past week and now stands nearly a quarter higher than where it was just a month ago, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.

Its latest numbers show a gallon of gas in the Wisconsin capitol now stands at $3.27, with at least one station charging as much as the $3.43 per gallon. The most expensive gas in Madison is still cheaper than the national average, which rose seven-and-a-half cents to $3.59 per gallon. Locally, gas went up 8.3 cents in the past week and 23.1 cents in the past month.

But, if you think it’s bad here, GasBuddy found one Wisconsin station that’s effectively hit the four-dollar mark ($3.99) for a gallon of regular gas. It did not list where that price was found. Unfortunately, the company also did not state where it found a station charging $2.69 per gallon, the lowest price in the state.

Compared to other cities in the state, Madison was nestled between Appleton and Milwaukee, the other two cities in the survey release. The former sat a few cents under Madison at $3.24/gallon, while Milwaukee was a couple cents higher. Both cities saw larger jumps than Madison.

A GasBuddy expert blamed the continued rise partially on the expected seasonal rise that typically sees prices go up as Memorial Day creeps higher, but he focused primarily on the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows,” Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan explained, adding that the crisis could leave prices higher for the foreseeable future.

South of the state line gas prices were even higher and rising even faster. GasBuddy found that people in Rockford were paying, on average, $3.77 per gallon, a 14.3 cent jump over last week.

According to GasBuddy, it compiled its nationwide averages based on 11 million price reports from over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Year Madison U.S. Feb. 28, 2022 $3.27 $3.59 Feb. 28, 2021 $2.55 $2.72 Feb. 28, 2020 $2.27 $2.44 Feb. 28, 2019 $2.34 $2.43 Feb. 28, 2018 $2.38 $2.54 Feb. 28, 2017 $2.22 $2.30 Feb. 28, 2016 $1.70 $1.74 Feb. 28, 2015 $2.27 $2.40 Feb. 28, 2014 $3.46 $3.45 Feb. 28, 2013 $3.72 $3.78 Feb. 28, 2012 $3.66 $3.72

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.