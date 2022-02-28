Madison Police Chief absolved in complaint; City apologizes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - None of the allegations made against Madison Police Dept. Chief Shon Barnes during a former officer’s exit interview were sustained, a city investigation determined.

The city cleared its police chief of all allegations listed in a Department of Civil rights complaint filed in December. A statement attributed to City of Madison Chief of Staff Mary Bottari also apologized for information about the investigation becoming public. Her statement also noted that nothing in the complaint accused the chief of sexual harassment, sexual innuendo, or other sexual comments.

“It is very disappointing that the confidentiality that is critical to creating a safe environment for people to file complaints was breached,” Bottari said. The statement described the confirmation about the complaint “inadvertent” and harmful to both Barnes and the person who filed it.

“For the City’s part in this, we apologize,” she continued.

Dept. of Civil Rights Director Norman Davis confirmed the investigation that month; however, he did not give details about the nature of the complaint, citing the fact it was still an open investigation.

While Barnes did not comment publicly about the complaint, MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer did confirm the chief was aware of the complaint, adding, “Chief Barnes and the entire Madison Police Department support the investigative process that will take place and always support a safe work environment for all employees.”

The statement from the city’s Chief of Staff absolving him of the allegations echoed the chief’s sentiment, saying the city “is committed to a workplace free of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation.”

“We take violations of workplace policy very seriously, and we work hard to ensure we build trust with City employees and the public,” the statement continued.

The complaint came less than a year into Barnes’ tenure as police chief. Barnes was sworn in as chief at the beginning of February 2021.

