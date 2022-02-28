As mask mandate ends, Dane Co. COVID-19 numbers show how much cases have declined

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the final day of Dane County’s months-long mask mandate, the county’s case activity rate remains in the officially “high” category. However, the seven-day rolling-average also sits lower than it has been in four months.

Both numbers are from the Public Health Madison and Dane Co. dashboard and show the best of times/worst of times scenario that local health officials faced when deciding to let the most recent emergency order expire without issuing a new one.

The two numbers effectively measure the same thing: how fast COVID-19 is spreading it the community. They just do it in different ways. The major difference is the case activity figure, which is tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine transmission rates for every county in the country, uses a per capita figure, while the rolling average is based on absolute numbers.

Currently, the county is reporting an average of 85 cases per day, down 94 percent from the all-time high of 1,491 cases per day recorded seven weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which the CDC said Friday would be the basis for its masking recommendations, is also down notably, if not as much. Having peaked at 195 people hospitalized, on average, because of the virus in mid-January, that has now fallen nearly two-thirds to approximately 66 inpatients now.

Statewide, only once in the past seven months were fewer cases reported in a single day, and that was not by much. According to Dept. of Health Services statistics 340 new, confirmed cases were reported in the past 24 hours. The only time since late January was one day in September when 337 cases were tallied.

The number of total deaths from the virus in Wisconsin is slowly approaching 12,000 since the pandemic began, but the rate it is getting there is getting even slower. DHS has reported 12,921 deaths from COVID-19 or complications from the virus. The state is recording an average of 11 deaths per day over the past week, putting it on pace to reach that latest threshold sometime next week. The current rolling average has declined from over 20 deaths per day at the beginning of the month.

