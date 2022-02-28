Advertisement

Mild Stretch continues; Maybe some drizzle/flurry mid-week

NW flow keeps low chances for flurries/freezing drizzle in the forecast.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Upper 40s to near 50°F - not bad for the last day of Meteorological Winter! Clouds move back in tonight - with lows falling into the lower 30s. The mild stretch of weather continues - albeit with a few chances of freezing drizzle/flurries.

Clouds mix with sunshine for Tuesday afternoon. Highs are expected to be a few degrees cooler than today - only reaching the lower and mid 40s. Hi-res models show a narrow band of wintry mix moving into Wisconsin. Overall moisture is lacking & the band stays well North of Madison. There will be a very slight chance for an area of freezing drizzle in our northern counties.

The better chance for a wintry mix and perhaps some freezing drizzle comes on Wednesday morning. This time, upper-level energy is a bit stronger with more snowfall affecting northern Wisconsin. A wintry mix with freezing drizzle is possible. Amounts will be light - given yet another day of limited moisture.

A cold front will drop temperatures into the lower 30s on Thursday.

As has been forecast, next weekend is looking messy. A wintry mix may move in on Friday, but there are better chances for precipitation late Friday night into Saturday. Highs will climb into the mid 40s on Saturday - allowing a changeover from wintry mix to rain. Long-range models differ in the timing and precip types as this system moves through. Additional rain is possible late Saturday into Sunday.

Bottom Line: As of Monday, we’re looking at a few chances of wintry mix mid-week, but for most it will be a quiet period of weather. Next weekend appears more messy - with a wintry mix and rain likely.

