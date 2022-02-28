Mild Temperatures for the Beginning of March

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milder air is heading into the region behind a warm front which will pass through this morning. Southerly wind and sunshine will push highs this afternoon into the middle 40s. Average highs for this time of year are in the middle 30s. More mild temperatures are expected through the middle of the week with highs in the 40s through Wednesday.

Mild temperatures are expected for the beginning of the week. Rain and snow move in for the start of the weekend. (wmtv)

By the end of the week, the weather will become a little more active. More clouds and cooler temperatures are expected by Thursday and Friday. A stronger area of low pressure is scheduled to arrive Friday night into Saturday. It will bring the likelihood of rain and snow for the first part of the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 45. Winds SE 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 29. Wind: W 5.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 45.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain/snow. High: 43.

