Advertisement

Mild Temperatures for the Beginning of March

Highs will reach the 40s each of the next three days
Highs will reach the 40s each of the next three days
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milder air is heading into the region behind a warm front which will pass through this morning. Southerly wind and sunshine will push highs this afternoon into the middle 40s. Average highs for this time of year are in the middle 30s. More mild temperatures are expected through the middle of the week with highs in the 40s through Wednesday.

Mild temperatures are expected for the beginning of the week. Rain and snow move in for the...
Mild temperatures are expected for the beginning of the week. Rain and snow move in for the start of the weekend.(wmtv)

By the end of the week, the weather will become a little more active. More clouds and cooler temperatures are expected by Thursday and Friday. A stronger area of low pressure is scheduled to arrive Friday night into Saturday. It will bring the likelihood of rain and snow for the first part of the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 45. Winds SE 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 29. Wind: W 5.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 45.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain/snow. High: 43.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
The UN estimates more than 100,000 people have left their homes already and many will try to...
Here’s how to donate credibly to Ukraine relief organizations
Monday & Tuesday are NBC15 First Alert Days due to accumulating snow & ice.
ALERT DAY: Freezing Rain/Sleet Mix Moves in this Evening

Latest News

Highs climb back into the 40s under increasing cloud cover on Tuesday.
Mild Stretch continues; Maybe some drizzle/flurry mid-week
Monday Extended Forecast
Mild & Quiet Mid-Week; Turning Messy by the Weekend
NW flow will keep the chance for a few light flurries this week. The next weather-maker brings...
This Week: Turning Mild; Next weekend looking Messy
Quiet weather is expected through most of the week.
Cold front moves by later Today; Quiet Next few Days