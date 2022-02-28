Multiple gunshots ring out on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found spent shell casings from multiple handguns after responding to reports of multiple shots being fired on the city’s west side.

According to the Madison Police Department, several people alerted police to gunfire shortly before 9 p.m. in the 7200 block of Mid Town Road. Callers reported hearing up to eight shots fired.

In addition to different sized shell casings, officers and the sergeant who responded also recovered a single live round. No injuries were reported, and investigators did not find any damaged vehicles or property, the MPD report noted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Tips can also be made anonymously with Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

