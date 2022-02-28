Advertisement

Packers, Kaul team up to provide child identification kits

(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Kaul is partnering with the Green Bay Packers and other sponsors to provide child identification kits to every Wisconsin student.

Kaul announced Monday he is partnering with the Packers, Alliant Energy, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the National Child Identification Program to provide 975,000 kits to all students in grades K-12.

Parents can use the kits to fingerprint their children on identification cards.

Parents can give the cards to police if their children go missing. Investigators can then use the cards to confirm a child’s identity if the child is found.

