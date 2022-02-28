Rock County residents can take a break from mask-wearing for the most part

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents can “take a break from mask-wearing in most situations,” local health officials advised Monday.

In updated COVID-19 prevention guidance released by the Rock County Public Health Department, officials say they are following the new framework posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new CDC standards are determined by COVID-19 hospitalizations, the number of hospital beds with COVID-19 patients and new COVID-19 cases. Rock Co. sits at medium COVID-19 levels.

Health Officer Katrina Harwood explained that COVID-19 has decreased in Rock County and is on a downward trend.

“The new CDC metrics for COVID-19 community transmission are a great tool for us to continue to adjust our recommendations based on positive cases as well as the severity of illness,” Harwood said.

RCPHD noted it will continue to review COVID-19 levels and update its guidance if needed.

Those who are at a higher risk for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to talk to their doctor to see if they should keep wearing a mask, the agency added. Those who have symptoms of COVID-19 should also wear a mask.

The Rock County Administrator’s Office also announced it would no longer be requiring masks in county facilities starting on Tuesday. Masks have been required of all county staff and visitors since August of 2021 after a resolution was passed by the Rock County Board of Supervisors. Board Chair Rich Bostwick thanked the community for following the mandate.

“These actions, during the height of the Delta and Omicron variants, were vital to keeping County residents and staff safe and healthy,” Bostwick said.

Federal requirements are still in place for Rock Haven, an assisted living facility, and the Human Services Department specialized transit program.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.