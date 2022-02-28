State council releases new recommendations to address homelessness in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A state council that works to address homelessness released new recommendations Monday on how to help those who are homeless in Wisconsin.

The Interagency Council on Homelessness, which is led by Gov. Tony Evers, unanimously adopted and announced the Welcoming Wisconsin Home report.

Evers explained the report addresses the state of homelessness in Wisconsin, as well as how the pandemic has created challenges. The Evers Administration also listed what steps it has taken already in terms of affordable housing and availability, as well as financial assistance programs.

“Having safe, stable housing is the first step of not only keeping our neighbors safe and healthy but is also key in ensuring our state’s continued economic recovery, strengthening our communities, and ensuring kids, families, and workers can be successful,” Evers said.

Suggestions made among the council include the creation of a permanent rental assistance facility for veterans, providing additional support to landlords to repair affordable housing units and increasing housing stability through targeted support services.

