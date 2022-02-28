Sun Prairie schools revise their mask policy – again

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District will lift its mask mandate for all students Tuesday – not just the older ones.

On Monday, the district announced changes to its changes to its face covering policy once the county-wide mandate ends. Now, all students will not need to wear masks; however, the district still recommends them.

The district had previously stated that, while secondary students, could leave their masks at home once Dane County’s requirement ended, younger, elementary students would need to keep them on until April 4.

The district is also lifting its requirement that students wear them on buses. Additionally, spectators coming to athletic events or performances will not be required to wear them. Masks will still be required in these instances:

When required by a hosting school for a competition or activity

In the health office when displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 before being sent home

When returning early (Days 6-10) from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

SPASD cited recent changes in CDC masking policy for its latest revisions.

Because the change, the district informed parents and caregivers that teachers and staff cannot enforce the families’ masking decisions, saying “the decision to mask will be up to each individual moving forward.” It is telling parents that they should make their expectations clear to their child and it is up to the student to follow through.

With public health orders ending tomorrow, school districts are making their own decisions about whether to require masks in the classroom.



