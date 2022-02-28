Advertisement

Suring Superintendent criminally charged after student searches

Superintendent Kelly Casper is charged with 6 counts of false imprisonment, a felony
Sign outside Suring schools
Sign outside Suring schools
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County district attorney charged the superintendent of the Suring school district with six counts of false imprisonment. The charges stem from the search of six students who were asked to strip down to their underwear to be searched for vape cartridges.

District Attorney Edward Burke Jr. says Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office. Burke says Casper told the children to remove their clothing and she stood in the doorway. “Once the children removed their clothing, any opportunity they had to escape would have subjected them to further shame and embarrassment,” Burke wrote in a news release announcing the charges Monday.

He says no child was given an opportunity to leave or to contact their parents before being confined. “The only choice they were given was to have the search conducted by a police officer or Casper.”

Burke previous declined to file charges, saying the search didn’t meet the legal definition of a “strip search” since the students were in their underwear. Burke says the investigation by the sheriff’s office focused on the search of the students, not their confinement. Burke says the false imprisonment charges come after researching state statutes and administrative codes regarding how school employees can confine students.

According to the criminal complaint, False Imprisonment is a felony that risks up to 6 years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each count if convicted.

Related articles
Documents: Nurse involved in Suring High School search expressed concerns
Sheriff: D.A. requested reopening Suring student search investigation
D.A. not issuing charges in Suring student search investigation

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
The UN estimates more than 100,000 people have left their homes already and many will try to...
Here’s how to donate credibly to Ukraine relief organizations
Monday & Tuesday are NBC15 First Alert Days due to accumulating snow & ice.
ALERT DAY: Freezing Rain/Sleet Mix Moves in this Evening

Latest News

James Madison Memorial High School in Madison (MMSD)
2 Madison schools evacuated after bomb threat; all clear given
2 Madison schools evacuated after bomb threat; all clear given
2 Madison schools evacuated after bomb threat; all clear given
South central Wisconsin schools lift mask requirements on buses
NBC15 Diaper Drive receives overwhelming response in second year
NBC15 Diaper Drive receives overwhelming response in second year
NBC15 Diaper Drive receives overwhelming response in second year