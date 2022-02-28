Verona mom uses her new children’s book to get kids to eat their veggies

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - When she sits at the table with her two children, Jill Woodward tries to take the pressure off.

“One of the approaches that I use is to just continuously offer,” said Woodward of presenting new fruits or vegetables. “It doesn’t matter if they eat it. They don’t even have to try it, but it’s always on their plate.”

She says she struggled to get her older son Tucker to eat new foods.

“It’s always a challenge for kids because they’re unfamiliar and a little bit nervous,” said Woodward.

As a registered dietitian, Woodward did some research and found that exposing children to different foods through picture books led to a greater acceptance of those foods.

“It’s more about exposure and familiarity than it is about anything else,” said Woodward. “What I found is that when I introduced that food later at the table for the first time, their acceptance of it even just being on their plate dramatically increased.”

Woodward says there weren’t many books about vegetables aimed for her son’s specific interests, diggers, so she decided to write her own.

“There wasn’t a book out there about a truck talking about food,” said Woodward. “I wanted a character that he would bond with immediately and want to come back to over and over.”

She says writing the book was her pandemic project. Last year, she connected with an illustrator and was able to self-publish the book last fall.

Woodward says her ultimate goal is not to profit from book sales, but to help parents connect kids to new foods on their plate.

“If this story can help parents get their kids to be more curious about food, then I’ve been successful,” she said.

You can find Little Digger’s Big Garden at Regal Find in Middleton and Mystery to Me Books on Monroe Street. There are also copies available through the Madison Public Library system.

It’s also available for purchase through Amazon.

