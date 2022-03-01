All 4 Seasons in the Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The calm & mild stretch of weather continues for another day! Highs topped out in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region - with abundant sunshine. It feels like Spring is here early and we’ll see some more mild weather for the week ahead. But don’t worry - Winter is still here.

Clouds build back in tonight as lows drop into the upper 20s. A passing flurry is possible - mainly NE of Madison. Highs climb into the mid 40s again on Wednesday. A passing cold front will drop lows into the teens for Thursday morning - with afternoon readings struggling to reach the lower 30s. Hi-res models show a band of snow racing across NE Iowa early Thursday. Most models keep this narrow band out of Wisconsin, but a few bring minor accumulations into SW Wisconsin. As of now, folks SW Madison have a 20% chance of seeing a dusting of snowfall early Thursday.

The bigger system arrives late Friday night - with a wintry mix taking hold in some spots. This is more likely NW of Madison - where surface temperatures will be a bit colder. A brief freezing rain/drizzle is possible before a complete changeover to rainfall. Saturday looks dreary, but mild/slightly humid. Highs climb into the mid 50s! There may be enough instability for a few claps of thunder late Saturday night into Sunday.

After a brief break between weather systems on Sunday, another round of precip appears likely late Sunday night into Monday. As of now, models have different placements on the track of this system. This will determine whether we’re in the running for some more rain/mix or accumulating snowfall. Stay tuned!

