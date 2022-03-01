Advertisement

All 4 Seasons in the Next Week

A passing flurry for mid-week is followed by a messy, snowy, rainy & potentially thundery system this weekend.
A few flurries/areas of freezing drizzle are possible first thing Monday. Temperatures will...
A few flurries/areas of freezing drizzle are possible first thing Monday. Temperatures will warm above-freezing by mid-late morning.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The calm & mild stretch of weather continues for another day! Highs topped out in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region - with abundant sunshine. It feels like Spring is here early and we’ll see some more mild weather for the week ahead. But don’t worry - Winter is still here.

Clouds build back in tonight as lows drop into the upper 20s. A passing flurry is possible - mainly NE of Madison. Highs climb into the mid 40s again on Wednesday. A passing cold front will drop lows into the teens for Thursday morning - with afternoon readings struggling to reach the lower 30s. Hi-res models show a band of snow racing across NE Iowa early Thursday. Most models keep this narrow band out of Wisconsin, but a few bring minor accumulations into SW Wisconsin. As of now, folks SW Madison have a 20% chance of seeing a dusting of snowfall early Thursday.

The bigger system arrives late Friday night - with a wintry mix taking hold in some spots. This is more likely NW of Madison - where surface temperatures will be a bit colder. A brief freezing rain/drizzle is possible before a complete changeover to rainfall. Saturday looks dreary, but mild/slightly humid. Highs climb into the mid 50s! There may be enough instability for a few claps of thunder late Saturday night into Sunday.

After a brief break between weather systems on Sunday, another round of precip appears likely late Sunday night into Monday. As of now, models have different placements on the track of this system. This will determine whether we’re in the running for some more rain/mix or accumulating snowfall. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
The UN estimates more than 100,000 people have left their homes already and many will try to...
Here’s how to donate credibly to Ukraine relief organizations

Latest News

Highs climb back into the 40s under increasing cloud cover on Tuesday.
Mild Stretch continues; Maybe some drizzle/flurry mid-week
Monday Extended Forecast
Mild & Quiet Mid-Week; Turning Messy by the Weekend
Mild temperatures are expected for the next couple days, then turning cooler.
Mild Temperatures for the Beginning of March
NW flow will keep the chance for a few light flurries this week. The next weather-maker brings...
This Week: Turning Mild; Next weekend looking Messy