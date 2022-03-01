Advertisement

Breast cancers detected on mammograms may be over-diagnosed, study says

The American Cancer Society’s chief patient officer says people should still view screening...
The American Cancer Society’s chief patient officer says people should still view screening mammography as an important tool when recommended.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study published Monday in the Journal Annals of Internal Medicine indicates breast cancers found in women using mammograms can be over-diagnosed.

The researchers defined an over-diagnosis as cancer spotted on a screening that wouldn’t have caused any signs or symptoms in the patient’s remaining lifetime.

Experts say over-diagnosis is one of the chief harms possible with mammograms, because it can lead to unnecessary treatment and stress.

One of the study’s co-authors noted, however, that though the results show over-diagnosis is a problem, it’s not as frequent as other studies suggest.

The American Cancer Society’s chief patient officer says people should still view screening mammography as an important tool when recommended.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
The UN estimates more than 100,000 people have left their homes already and many will try to...
Here’s how to donate credibly to Ukraine relief organizations

Latest News

The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union Address amid national and...
LIVE: Biden delivers first State of the Union amid crisis in Ukraine
President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check...
Biden: new ban on Russian aircraft, US airspace
Los Angeles school children run to see a giant puppet porcupine named Percy at Elysian Park in...
LOOK: World’s largest puppet unveiled for San Diego Zoo
Badger men's basketball faces off against Purdue.
Wisconsin men’s basketball faces off against Purdue