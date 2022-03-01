Advertisement

Bucks score 44 in 2nd quarter, roll past Hornets 130-106

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives between Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington and...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives between Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 16 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks scored a season-high 44 points in the second quarter on the way to a 130-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Jrue Holiday had 21 points and eight assists, and Bobby Portis added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks.

LaMelo Ball scored 24 points to lead Charlotte. Terry Rozier finished with 17 points and eight assists.

