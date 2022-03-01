Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers found a severed head in a bucket at a home on Green Bay’s west side and body parts in other locations in scenes reminiscent of a gory horror movie.

Taylor D. Schabusiness, 24, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. A court commissioner set her bond at $2 million cash at a hearing Tuesday afternoon. Schabusiness seemed calm when she appeared in Brown County court via video conference. She said very little, only acknowledging that she has the right to an attorney.

The prosecutor called this “one of the most serious offenses we’ve had in this county in some time.” The state argued Schabusiness has ties to Texas, raising a concern she’s a flight risk. The prosecution also said Schabusiness was on put on probation 7 weeks before the crime and supposed to be wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet but apparently removed it somehow.

“I think the facts alleged are extremely concerning and disturbing and go to the violent nature and grave nature of the offense,” Assistant District Attorney Caleb Saunders said in court.

WARNING: THE DETAILS OF THIS STORY MAY BE DISTURBING FOR SOME READERS.

We first told you last Wednesday about a suspicious death investigation underway on Green Bay’s west side on the 800-block of Stony Brook Lane. The criminal complaint goes into detail, saying on Feb. 23, at about 3:25 A.M., police were called to the home by a person living there who reported finding her son’s severed head in a bucket.

The woman told police she heard a door slam between 2 and 3 A.M., waking her. She went to check on a light left on downstairs and made the gruesome discovery.

Dried blood was found on a nearby mattress.

Police learned that Taylor Schabusiness may have been the last person to be seen with the victim, identified only as a 25-year-old man. They found her at a home on Eastman Avenue. She had dried blood on her clothing.

Police searched Schabusiness’s van and on the rear passenger seat. They found a crock pot box with “additional human body parts including legs,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home on Stony Brook Lane, which belonged to the victim’s mother. In addition to the human head, they found a “male organ” in the bucket. They found “body fluid” and knives.

In a storage tote, they found an upper torso.

Police interviewed Schabusiness and asked her what happened. She replied, “That is a good question.” Schabusiness said she and the victim were together all day Tuesday and had been smoking meth. After they arrived at the Stony Brook home, they were having sex and incorporated chains. Schabusiness said she blacked out during part of it but just went “crazy” and started strangling the victim.

Schabusiness told investigators she did not mean to kill the victim but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it. Prosecutors say the sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim died.

“Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she dismembered the body. Schabusiness stated all of the body parts should be in the basement. Schabusiness stated there should be a foot or a leg in the minivan. Detective Graf asked Schabusiness what she did with the head, and Schabusiness stated she had put the Victim’s head in a black bucket and put a blanket over it,” reads the criminal complaint.

The complaint continues, “Schabusiness stated she used knives that she obtained from the kitchen of the residence and that a bread knife worked the best because of the serrated blade. Schabusiness stated the knives should be in a black bag along with the body parts in the basement. Schabusiness indicated that she would use whatever bags she found in the basement to place the body parts into. Schabusiness made the comment that at one point, she did get paranoid and lazy and that she thought it was the ‘dope’ that was making her paranoid.”

“Schabusiness stated the plan was for her to bring all of the body parts with her but she got lazy and only ended up putting the leg/foot in the van and she forgot the head,” reads the complaint.

Police, forensic teams and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office investigated and processed multiple locations associated with the crime.

Police met with the victim’s family Tuesday. Officials have not released the victim’s name but are asking for privacy for his family.

Schabusiness is scheduled to be back in court in three weeks.

