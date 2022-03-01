Dane Co. airport ‘Flight of Lights’ returns even brighter this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The “Flight of Lights” is returning this month to the Dane County Regional Airport, with even more lights in this year’s show.

This is the third “Flight of Lights” at the airport, which is a drive-through light display along International Lane.

It will feature lights along the route that include tributes to first responders, Wisconsin sports and popular destinations. Industrial vehicles and equipment will be fully adorned this year with lights.

Dane Co. Airport Director Kim Jones said they were excited to bring the light show back.

“It gives us a chance to celebrate all the things we love about our community, honor our essential workers and first responders, and to remind travelers we are here and ready to serve them,” Jones said. “With many non-stop routes and seasonal destinations, DCRA is a great option for both leisure and business travel.”

The show is free and will open on Friday, March 25. It will run nightly from 7:30-11:30 p.m. through Sunday, April 17.

Dane County Regional Airport, Dane County, Dane County Parks, Traditions Specialty Lighting, Affirm Agency, and Olin Park Holiday Fantasy in Lights all work together to make the light show happen.

