First outdoor siren testing of 2022 begins this week in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials will test outdoor sirens for the first time this year on Wednesday.

The Dane County Emergency Management team stated that it will resume the monthly testing, which is conducted at noon on the first Wednesday of each month between March and November.

The agency noted the outdoor warning sirens are not created to be heard inside buildings.

To get weather warnings indoors, officials recommend using weather radios, weather apps and social media platforms that monitor weather conditions.

