Girl Scout cookie season begins March 5

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the most highly anticipated times of year is fast-approaching: Girl Scout Cookie season.

The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland will be selling cookies starting on Saturday, March 5 until Sunday, April 10.

This year, area Girl Scouts are getting cases of cookies ready at the newly completed Girl Scout Learning Center located on Madison’s North Side.

It’s (almost) Girl Scout Cookie season! 🍪 Shoutout the members of Troop NBC15 for waking up early and giving us their... Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

The Girls Scouts are also unveiling a new cookie this season called Adventurefuls. These are brownie-inspired cookies that are soft and chocolatey with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

The yearly classics are up for grabs too, including Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter Patties.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.