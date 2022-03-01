Advertisement

Justices to weigh if trafficking defense applies to homicide

Randall Volar & Chrystul Kizer (Source: CNN)
Randall Volar & Chrystul Kizer (Source: CNN)(KNOE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to consider whether a woman can argue she legally killed a man under a state law that absolves sex trafficking victims of their crimes.

Prosecutors allege Chrystul Kizer shot Randall Volar in the head at his Kenosha home in 2018. Kizer has alleged that Volar had been sexually assaulting her and trafficking her to others.

Kizer’s attorneys want permission to argue at trial that her actions were justified under a 2008 state law that absolves sex trafficking victims of any offense committed as a direct result of being trafficked.

Prosecutors have countered that the law can’t possibly extend to homicide. The justices were set to hear arguments in the case Tuesday and issue a ruling at a later date.

