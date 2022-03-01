Advertisement

Justices weigh if trafficking defense applies to Wisconsin homicide

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is grappling with whether to allow a woman accused of killing a man to argue at trial that the homicide was justified because she was a sex trafficking victim.

The case could help define how far immunity extends for trafficking victims across the country.

Prosecutors allege Chrystul Kizer shot Randall Volar in the head, burned down his Kenosha house down and stole his BMW in 2018. Kizer was 17 at the time.

She says she met Volar on a sex trafficking website and he sexually assaulted her and trafficked her to others.

It’s unclear when the Wisconsin high court might rule.

