Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree trimming operation.

The man was electrocuted around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of W. Broadway St. and Hoboken Rd, according to an incident report.

A company was trimming trees in the area when a branch got stuck on a power line, officers explained. An employee pulled the branch and it snapped a wire.

MPD continued, saying the wire hit a company vehicle below, which the 38-year-old man was leaning on at the time.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MPD.

