Meriter: You still need to wear a mask at hospitals despite Dane Co., CDC changes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another Madison health system is reminding residents that face coverings will still be required within its doors and all other hospitals and clinics in the area. The message from UnityPoint Health - Meriter comes just hours after the local mask mandate expired.

While each health system has its own rules, masks will still be required at, among other locations:

Meriter recommends checking the hospitals’ COVID-19 policies before going. They provided direct links (listed above) to find them.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines for masking policies, relaxing them for much of the country. However, the policies for health care settings did not change, Meriter explained. It noted that the recommendation not only protects the staff, they also protect the patients who are especially vulnerable to the virus.

UW Health also issued a similar statement last week about maintaining a face covering requirement shortly after Public Health Madison and Dane Co. announced it would not renew its public health order. On Monday, SSM Health - St. Mary’s Hospital posted onto Facebook a brief reminder of its requirement.

