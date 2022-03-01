More than 60% of Dane Co. residents 5+ are up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Dane County’s mask order lifts Tuesday, local health officials report over 3 in 5 residents ages 5 and older are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to Public Health Madison and Dane County, more than 62% of people in this age group are vaccinated against the virus and have received their booster when they are eligible.

Dane Co. remains the most vaccinated county by percentage, according to state Department of Health Services data, with 82.6% of residents having received at least their first dose and 78.1% have completed their vaccine series. DHS also notes 46.7% of residents have received a booster shot or additional dose.

The state itself falls about 20 percentage points behind Dane Co. for first doses, at 63.9%. Around 60.4% of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccine series.

Out of the 9 million shots overall, 3,718 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsinites this week.

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Wisconsin

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues to slip to levels not seen since last summer.

With 585 new confirmed cases of the virus, the seven-day rolling average has dropped to 645 Tuesday. You would have to go back to the end of last July to find the last time the average was lower.

Since the start of the pandemic, DHS data indicate 1,382,090 cases have been reported in Wisconsin.

Of the 11,972 COVID-19 deaths ever confirmed in the state, 13 were added Tuesday. DHS’ dashboard shows the seven-day rolling average for new deaths is trending at a downward pace, reaching 10.

